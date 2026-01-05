Left Menu

Bank of Maharashtra Reports Robust Credit and Deposit Growth

Bank of Maharashtra reported significant growth in credit and deposits in the October-December quarter. Credit rose by 19.61% to Rs 2.73 lakh crore, driven by corporate and RAM advances. Deposits increased by 15.3% to Rs 3.22 lakh crore, boosting overall business by 17.24% to Rs 5.95 lakh crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 10:39 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 10:39 IST
Bank of Maharashtra Reports Robust Credit and Deposit Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the October-December quarter, Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) achieved a notable credit growth of 19.61%, bringing the total to Rs 2.73 lakh crore.

The public sector bank, based in Pune, reported that its total deposits surged by 15.3% to Rs 3.22 lakh crore compared to the previous fiscal year's end.

With corporate credit and RAM (retail, agriculture, and MSME) advances contributing significantly to this expansion, BoM's total business reached Rs 5.95 lakh crore, marking a 17.24% increase year-on-year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Unveils Groundbreaking Osteoporosis Guidelines 2025

India Unveils Groundbreaking Osteoporosis Guidelines 2025

 India
2
Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals: Wrestling Franchise Revives Legacy in PWL's Return

Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals: Wrestling Franchise Revives Legacy in PWL's Retur...

 India
3
Snowfall in Leh Grounds Flights, Transforms Region into Winter Wonderland

Snowfall in Leh Grounds Flights, Transforms Region into Winter Wonderland

 India
4
Nepal Women's Cricket Team Gears Up for Historic ICC T20 Global Qualifiers

Nepal Women's Cricket Team Gears Up for Historic ICC T20 Global Qualifiers

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agroforestry as a Nature-Based Solution for Climate Resilience and Food Security

Measuring Jobs Beyond Employment: How Task-Based Data Reveals the Future of Work

Cash-Based Support for Sexual and Reproductive Health When Crises Disrupt Health Systems

The Cost of Healthy Eating in India and Why Millions Still Cannot Afford Nutritious Diets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026