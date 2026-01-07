Left Menu

Judge Hellerstein: Pursuing Justice with Faith

Judge Alvin Hellerstein, an Orthodox Jew, is overseeing the Nicolas Maduro case. Known for integrating his faith and strong convictions into his judicial work, Hellerstein promotes fairness and has previously ruled against Trump. His career spans decades, influencing changes in legal precedents and promoting justice.

Judge Alvin Hellerstein, a 92-year-old Orthodox Jew, is not just retiring quietly on the bench. Overseeing the high-profile case of Nicolas Maduro, Hellerstein brings his faith into the courtroom, an influence he openly acknowledges affects his judicial philosophy.

Appointed by President Bill Clinton, Hellerstein has used his authority to ensure justice is served, often speaking out when he believes attorneys are failing their clients. His notable decisions have included rejecting inadequate settlements and assessing sentences in the light of Jewish Sabbath reflections. His rulings against former President Trump and his unwavering commitment to fairness highlight a judicial career defined by strongly held convictions.

Hellerstein's legal journey began in the U.S. Army's Judge Advocate General's Corps and has continued through multiple decades, challenging norms and setting precedents. His actions, from rejecting a massive 9/11 settlement to ordering Michael Cohen's release, exemplify a legal path focused on harmonizing law with justice.

