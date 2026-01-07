Left Menu

Nottingham Forest's Last-Minute Triumph Moves Them Away from Relegation Threat

Nottingham Forest secured a critical 2-1 victory over West Ham United, moving away from the Premier League relegation zone. Morgan Gibbs-White's late penalty was the decisive factor. West Ham's winless streak extends to ten games, intensifying pressure on their manager, Nuno Espirito Santo.

Nottingham Forest achieved a vital 2-1 victory against West Ham United, lifting themselves further from the Premier League's relegation zone. Morgan Gibbs-White's late penalty was crucial at the London Stadium, as Forest moved seven points clear of the bottom. The match, termed a relegation six-pointer, witnessed Forest overcoming a 1-0 deficit early on due to a Murillo own goal.

Nicolas Dominguez leveled the score in the 55th minute with a well-taken header, just after West Ham's disallowed goal for offside. The game's tense final moments saw West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola foul Gibbs-White, resulting in a VAR-confirmed penalty.

Gibbs-White confidently converted the spot-kick, securing a win that extended West Ham's struggle to a ten-game winless streak, adding further pressure on manager Nuno Espirito Santo as Forest climbed to 21 points from 21 games.

