ICGS Samudra Pratap: A New Milestone in India's Maritime Future

The Indian Coast Guard bolstered its maritime prowess with the commissioning of ICGS Samudra Pratap, a state-of-the-art Pollution Control Vessel (PCV). Unveiled by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the ship signifies a leap in India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, underlining domestic shipbuilding excellence and maritime capability enhancement.

Excelling in pollution response, Samudra Pratap boasts over 60 per cent indigenous design and construction. At 114.5 meters long and powered by twin diesel engines, it integrates advanced systems like Dynamic Positioning and Integrated Bridge, offering superior automation and efficiency. The vessel's cutting-edge pollution control technology and armaments ensure formidable maritime security and environmental stewardship.

Operating from Kochi, the vessel enhances the Coast Guard's pollution response and surveillance missions. Commanded by Deputy Inspector General Ashok Kumar Bhama, the team comprises 14 officers and 115 personnel, including pioneering female officers. This pivotal addition elevates India's maritime strategy, emphasizing clean, safe seas and self-sufficiency in defense capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)