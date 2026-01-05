India's First Indigenous Pollution Control Vessel 'Samudra Pratap' Commissioned

In a significant boost to India's maritime capabilities, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, on Monday, officially commissioned the Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) 'Samudra Pratap'. Built by Goa Shipyard Limited, this vessel is the first of two Pollution Control Vessels (PCVs) designed to enhance India's environmental protection at sea.

At the commissioning ceremony, which was also attended by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Singh highlighted the vessel's capabilities. He stated, "This ship symbolizes our collective resolve and will bolster India's self-confidence. Though primarily focused on pollution control, ICGS Samudra Pratap is also equipped for search and rescue operations, coastal patrol, and maritime safety."

ICGS Samudra Pratap, touted as the largest and most advanced ship constructed for the Indian Coast Guard, underscores India's commitment to keeping the seas safe, secure, and clean. Launching in February 2022 and laid in November 2022, it features state-of-the-art pollution control systems and advanced firefighting capabilities, marking a testament to India's maritime self-reliance and dedication to ocean protection.

