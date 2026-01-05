Avanse Financial Secures Rs 1,200 Crore Boost from Key Shareholders

Avanse Financial Services has announced a significant capital raise of Rs 1,200 crore, secured through a rights issue from its existing shareholders, including Warburg Pincus, Kedaara Capital, and Alpha Investment Company LLC.

The infusion of capital emphasizes strong shareholder confidence in the company's strategic direction, focusing on building a diversified funding base. Avanse's approach aligns with their strategy to raise capital methodically.

The newly secured funds will be directed toward expanding education loan disbursements, enhancing education infrastructure, and strengthening institutional partnerships, as Avanse continues to support the academic pursuits of Indian students.

(With inputs from agencies.)