Power Boost: Minister Khattar Assures Timely Completion of Kashmir's Hydroelectric Projects

Union Minister for Power Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Monday that all power projects in Jammu and Kashmir are proceeding according to schedule, including significant hydroelectric projects in Kishtwar. Long-standing issues, previously delaying these projects, have been resolved, ensuring timely completion and addressing regional energy needs.

During his visit to Kishtwar, the first by a Union Power Minister post-Indus Waters Treaty developments, Khattar inspected major projects, including the Ratle, Salal, and Sawalkot hydroelectric power projects. He asserted that these endeavors are now back on track and must adhere to their timelines, as previously impediments have been mitigated.

Khattar emphasized that the completion of these projects is vital for Jammu and Kashmir, contributing to India's broader energy security. Addressing Pakistan's objections to these projects, he dismissed them as irrelevant rhetoric, highlighting India's firm stance on the Indus Waters Treaty amid ongoing cross-border terrorism issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)