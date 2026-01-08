Left Menu

German president says US is destroying world order

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has strongly criticised the U.S. foreign policy under President Donald ‌Trump and urged the world not to let the world order disintegrate into a "den of robbers" ⁠where the unscrupulous take what they want.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-01-2026 15:39 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 15:39 IST
German president says US is destroying world order
  • Country:
  • Germany

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has strongly criticised the U.S. foreign policy under President Donald ‌Trump and urged the world not to let the world order disintegrate into a "den of robbers" ⁠where the unscrupulous take what they want. In unusually strong remarks, which appeared to refer to actions such as the ousting of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro ​at the weekend, the former foreign minister said global democracy was ‍being attacked as never before.

Although the German president's role is largely ceremonial, his words carry some weight and he has more freedom to express views than politicians. Describing ⁠Russia's ‌annexation of Crimea ⁠and the full-scale invasion of Ukraine as a watershed, Steinmeier said the U.S. behaviour ‍represented a second historic rupture.

"Then there is the breakdown of values by ​our most important partner, the USA, which helped build this world ⁠order," Steinmeier said in remarks at a symposium late on Wednesday. "It is about preventing ⁠the world from turning into a den of robbers, where the most unscrupulous take whatever they want, where regions or entire countries ⁠are treated as the property of a few great powers," he said.

Active ⁠intervention was ‌needed in threatening situations and countries such as Brazil and India must be convinced to protect the world ⁠order, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
If VP can exercise Prez's functions, why can't RS deputy chairman perform duties of chairman: SC

If VP can exercise Prez's functions, why can't RS deputy chairman perform du...

 India
2
Terry Yorath, former Leeds and Wales midfielder, dies at age 75

Terry Yorath, former Leeds and Wales midfielder, dies at age 75

 United Kingdom
3
BookMyForex enables same-day international transfers for overseas education payments

BookMyForex enables same-day international transfers for overseas education ...

 India
4
Punjab: Court complexes in Ropar, Ferozepur evacuated after bomb threat emails

Punjab: Court complexes in Ropar, Ferozepur evacuated after bomb threat emai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Artificial Intelligence Literacy in Nursing Education for Ethical and Clinical Practice

Transforming Wastewater Treatment with AI for Sustainability and Circular Economy Goals

From Information to Acceptance: How Social Research Improves Mpox Response in Europe

Beyond Diamonds: How Structural Bottlenecks Are Holding Back Botswana’s Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026