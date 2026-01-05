Left Menu

Powering Progress: Minister Inspects Key Hydroelectric Projects in Jammu and Kashmir

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal inspected several key hydroelectric projects in Jammu and Kashmir, including the Pakal Dul and Dul Hasti power stations. During his visit, he reviewed safety, operational efficiency, and encouraged timely completion of projects, emphasizing their importance for regional development.

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal embarked on a comprehensive tour of Jammu and Kashmir to scrutinize major hydroelectric projects, emphasizing progress and efficiency.

During his two-day visit, the minister inspected the Pakal Dul and Dul Hasti power stations, focusing on operational and safety standards. He also carried out an aerial survey of the 1,856-MW Sawalkot Hydroelectric Project.

Lal encouraged the timely completion of these projects, citing their crucial role in the development of Jammu and Kashmir. Accompanied by Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal, the minister also participated in a sapling plantation drive to promote sustainability. His visit underscores the union government's commitment to bolstering energy infrastructure in the region.

