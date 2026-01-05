Pritesh Vinay Takes Helm as CEO of Vayona Energy

Pritesh Vinay has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vayona Energy, according to a company announcement.

Vayona Energy, known for its wind turbine manufacturing in India and South Asia, announced the appointment effective January 5, 2026, highlighting Vinay's 25 years of leadership experience.

Prior to this, Vinay served as Director (Finance) and Chief Financial Officer at JSW Energy. The company is supported by TPG and MAVCO Investments, linked to the Murugappa family.

(With inputs from agencies.)