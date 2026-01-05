Pritesh Vinay Takes Helm as CEO of Vayona Energy
Pritesh Vinay has been appointed as the CEO of Vayona Energy, a prominent wind turbine manufacturer in South Asia, effective January 5, 2026. With 25 years of experience in sectors like renewable energy and infrastructure, Vinay's leadership is anticipated to steer the company towards new growth avenues.
Pritesh Vinay has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vayona Energy, according to a company announcement.
Vayona Energy, known for its wind turbine manufacturing in India and South Asia, announced the appointment effective January 5, 2026, highlighting Vinay's 25 years of leadership experience.
Prior to this, Vinay served as Director (Finance) and Chief Financial Officer at JSW Energy. The company is supported by TPG and MAVCO Investments, linked to the Murugappa family.
