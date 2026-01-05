INS Chilka's Grand Passing Out Parade: A New Wave of Agniveers
The Passing Out Parade for the 02/25 batch at INS Chilka on January 8 marks 16 weeks of intensive training for around 2,700 trainees. The event, presided over by Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, will complete their preparation for modern Naval operations, celebrated by trainees' families and distinguished guests.
- Country:
- India
The 02/25 batch of trainees is set to commemorate their Passing Out Parade (POP) at INS Chilka on January 8, marking the end of an arduous 16-week training designed to equip them for the demands of contemporary Naval operations.
Approximately 2,700 trainees, including 2,100 Agniveers with over 110 women, will participate in this milestone event. It's a significant moment as these recruits begin their service, commemorated by esteemed guests like Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, who will oversee the ceremony. Notably, families of the trainees, veterans, and sports figures will be in attendance.
Vice Admiral Saxena will lead the Valedictory Function, awarding top performers and unveiling the bilingual magazine 'Ankur'. The parade will be broadcast live on the Indian Navy's online platforms and Doordarshan, highlighting INS Chilka's crucial role in transforming recruits into skilled sailors ready for advanced Naval duties.