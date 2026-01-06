Oil Tankers Defy Blockade: Venezuelan Crude Heads to Sea Amid High Tensions
Despite a U.S. blockade, several oil tankers loaded with Venezuelan crude have left the country's waters. The vessels, mainly supertankers, are under sanctions and mostly headed for Asia. The departures highlight ongoing geopolitical tension and Venezuela's dependence on oil exports amid U.S.-imposed restrictions.
In a bold defiance of a U.S. blockade, approximately a dozen oil tankers carrying Venezuelan crude have ventured into international waters. This development surfaces amid high political tensions following the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by U.S. forces.
The tankers, identified with sanctions, are reportedly heading to Asia, many utilizing routes that circumvent detection by disabling satellite tracking devices. Despite resistance, shipments have continued to China, Venezuela's significant oil customer, showing the ongoing complexity of geopolitical ties.
While Chevron, uniquely exempt from sanctions by Washington, has resumed its oil exports from Venezuela to the U.S., the broader oil industry in Venezuela is at a crossroads, grappling with restricted operations and filled storages due to the blockade, illustrating the nation's deep reliance on oil revenues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
