Randeep Singh Surjewala Raises Alarm Over Drug Menace in Haryana

Randeep Singh Surjewala, a Rajya Sabha member, voiced concerns about escalating drug abuse in Haryana, implicating the BJP-led government. He highlighted the proliferation of drugs in rural and urban areas, affecting youth and families. Surjewala criticized the state's ineffective anti-drug measures and the unchecked drug mafia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-01-2026 11:43 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 11:43 IST
drug abuse
  • Country:
  • India

Randeep Singh Surjewala, a Congress member of the Rajya Sabha, issued stark warnings about the rampant drug abuse problem in Haryana on Tuesday, attributing the issue to the failures of the current BJP-led government.

According to Surjewala, drugs have infiltrated every corner of the state, from villages and towns to residential colonies, sparking a significant social crisis.

Surjewala denounced the state's anti-drug campaigns as ineffective and criticized the established drug mafias for maintaining a robust supply network. He urged immediate governmental action to safeguard the future of Haryana's youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

