Randeep Singh Surjewala Raises Alarm Over Drug Menace in Haryana
Randeep Singh Surjewala, a Rajya Sabha member, voiced concerns about escalating drug abuse in Haryana, implicating the BJP-led government. He highlighted the proliferation of drugs in rural and urban areas, affecting youth and families. Surjewala criticized the state's ineffective anti-drug measures and the unchecked drug mafia.
06-01-2026
Randeep Singh Surjewala, a Congress member of the Rajya Sabha, issued stark warnings about the rampant drug abuse problem in Haryana on Tuesday, attributing the issue to the failures of the current BJP-led government.
According to Surjewala, drugs have infiltrated every corner of the state, from villages and towns to residential colonies, sparking a significant social crisis.
Surjewala denounced the state's anti-drug campaigns as ineffective and criticized the established drug mafias for maintaining a robust supply network. He urged immediate governmental action to safeguard the future of Haryana's youth.
