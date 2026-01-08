Left Menu

UNRWA aims to open office in Turkey within weeks

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 08-01-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 18:26 IST
The ‌United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA)aims ⁠to open an office in Turkey within weeks, ​the agency's Commissioner-General ‍Phillipe Lazzarini said on Thursday in Ankara.

At ⁠a ‌news ⁠conference, Lazzarini said the ‍agency signed the final agreement ​with the Turkish ⁠government for the office ⁠and is very pleased that it ⁠will have a permanent ⁠presence ‌in the country.

