UNRWA aims to open office in Turkey within weeks

The ‌United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA)aims ⁠to open an office in Turkey within weeks, ​the agency's Commissioner-General ‍Phillipe Lazzarini said on Thursday in Ankara.

At ⁠a ‌news ⁠conference, Lazzarini said the ‍agency signed the final agreement ​with the Turkish ⁠government for the office ⁠and is very pleased that it ⁠will have a permanent ⁠presence ‌in the country.

