UNRWA aims to open office in Turkey within weeks
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 08-01-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 18:26 IST
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA)aims to open an office in Turkey within weeks, the agency's Commissioner-General Phillipe Lazzarini said on Thursday in Ankara.
At a news conference, Lazzarini said the agency signed the final agreement with the Turkish government for the office and is very pleased that it will have a permanent presence in the country.
