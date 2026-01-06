Left Menu

Resilient Afghan Trade: A Shift from Pakistan to Central Asia

In 2025, Afghanistan's trade overcame disruptions with Pakistan by diversifying routes through Iran and Central Asia. Despite political tensions, total trade increased to $13.9 billion, with major exports like dried fruit and coal. The shift aims to reduce reliance on Pakistan for seaport access.

Updated: 06-01-2026 15:43 IST
Afghanistan's trade proved resilient in 2025, accumulating to nearly $13.9 billion despite frequent border closures with Pakistan, according to commerce ministry reports. Exporters and importers have increasingly turned to alternative routes via Iran and Central Asia to ensure stability and growth.

Faced with tensions and uncertainties in transit routes, traders have moved cargo through Iran's Chabahar port and overland routes in Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan. This shift helped cushion the impact of political uncertainty and logistical delays.

India, Pakistan, and several Central Asian states remain the primary destinations for Afghan exports, including dried fruit and coal. Imports, led by goods from Iran, UAE, and China, have increased, prompting Afghanistan to reduce dependency on Pakistan due to security disputes.

