Left Menu

Chemical Stocks Tumble as China Probes Japanese Imports

Japan's chemical stocks fell while China's surged as China's commerce ministry initiated an anti-dumping investigation into chemicals imported for chipmaking. The probe involves imports from Japan amid strained diplomatic ties, coinciding with China's ban on dual-use item exports to Japan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2026 08:56 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 08:56 IST
Chemical Stocks Tumble as China Probes Japanese Imports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Shares in Japanese chemical manufacturers took a hit Thursday, as their Chinese counterparts experienced a surge. This market reaction followed an announcement from China's commerce ministry, initiating an anti-dumping investigation into imported chemicals used for chipmaking.

In Tokyo, Shin-Etsu Chemical's shares plummeted by 3.4%, with Mitsubishi Chemical also slipping 0.4%, lagging behind a stagnant benchmark index. Conversely, in China, shares of competitor Tangshan Sunfar Silicon Industries Co soared by the 10% limit, alongside gains for Hubei Heyuan Gas, a producer of silicon-based functional materials.

The investigation into Japanese dichlorosilane imports comes amid heightened diplomatic tensions and China's push for technological self-sufficiency. This week, China further strained relations by banning the export of dual-use items to Japan, following provocative comments from Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi regarding Taiwan.

TRENDING

1
Electoral Notices to Amartya Sen and Others: Routine or Controversy?

Electoral Notices to Amartya Sen and Others: Routine or Controversy?

 India
2
Karnataka Authority Challenges Malayalam Bill Impacting Kannada Minorities

Karnataka Authority Challenges Malayalam Bill Impacting Kannada Minorities

 India
3
Raphinha Shines as Barcelona Demolishes Athletic Bilbao 5-0 in Super Cup Semifinals

Raphinha Shines as Barcelona Demolishes Athletic Bilbao 5-0 in Super Cup Sem...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Australia Chases Victory Amid DRS Drama in Ashes Finale

Australia Chases Victory Amid DRS Drama in Ashes Finale

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026