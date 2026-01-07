China Launches Anti-Dumping Probe Into Japanese Dichlorosilane Imports

In a move likely to escalate trade tensions, China's commerce ministry announced on Wednesday an anti-dumping investigation into dichlorosilane imports from Japan. This chemical is crucial in chip manufacturing, underscoring the probe's significance.

The decision follows claims from domestic producers about increased imports and falling prices, which they argue have negatively impacted local production. From a broader perspective, this development unfolds as diplomatic relations between China and Japan remain strained, especially after Japan's comments about Taiwan.

The investigation is expected to end by January 7, 2027, possibly extending by six months. It includes assessments on imports dating back to January 2022. Further complicating matters, a ban on Japanese dual-use imports was announced just a day prior.

