IEW 2026: Global Energy Leaders Converge in Goa

The India Energy Week 2026, an international forum in Goa from January 27-30, focuses on boosting energy security and investment. With leaders from 120 countries, the event aims to provide a platform for dialogue on decarbonisation amid rising energy demands and geopolitical uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 06-01-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 17:31 IST
The India Energy Week 2026, anticipated to be a landmark international gathering in Goa, will draw policymakers, business leaders, and technology and financial experts from 120 nations. The event, scheduled from January 27 to 30, will tackle challenges like energy security and investment enhancement.

A spokesperson for the event emphasized that IEW 2026 will be pivotal as the year's first significant energy meeting. Themes include strengthening energy resilience, promoting investments, and finding practical decarbonisation paths. As the world grapples with rising energy needs, geopolitical shifts, and climate commitments, this forum is set to be a central hub for discussion and cooperation.

Hosted under the aegis of India's Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and organized by the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry and dmg events, IEW 2026 stands as a neutral yet influential platform for global energy dialogue. It is expected to witness participation from diverse regions, reflecting its growing significance in global energy diplomacy.

