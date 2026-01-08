Historic Address: U.S. Speaker to Speak at Britain's Parliament

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson will make history on January 20 by addressing Britain's parliament. This visit coincides with the United States' 250th independence anniversary celebrations, commemorating the momentous occasion of its liberation from British rule.

Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, will be the first sitting U.S. House Speaker to speak at this venerable platform. In his statement, he expressed enthusiasm for visiting what he describes as a 'great shrine of democracy'—a place integral to the debates and decisions that shaped American liberty.

The upcoming address is part of a series of events planned in the United States to honor its Semiquincentennial. Meanwhile, Britain's House of Commons Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, acknowledged the visit as a testament to the enduring alliance and shared history between the two nations' parliaments and peoples.