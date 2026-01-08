Historic Address: U.S. Speaker to Speak at Britain's Parliament
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson will address Britain's parliament in January 2023 to commemorate the U.S. Semiquincentennial. This landmark event marks the first time a sitting U.S. Speaker will speak at the historic venue. The address emphasizes the enduring bond between the United States and the United Kingdom.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson will make history on January 20 by addressing Britain's parliament. This visit coincides with the United States' 250th independence anniversary celebrations, commemorating the momentous occasion of its liberation from British rule.
Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, will be the first sitting U.S. House Speaker to speak at this venerable platform. In his statement, he expressed enthusiasm for visiting what he describes as a 'great shrine of democracy'—a place integral to the debates and decisions that shaped American liberty.
The upcoming address is part of a series of events planned in the United States to honor its Semiquincentennial. Meanwhile, Britain's House of Commons Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, acknowledged the visit as a testament to the enduring alliance and shared history between the two nations' parliaments and peoples.
ALSO READ
Yemen's Escalating Crisis: A Struggle for Southern Independence
Determined Divide: Zubaidi's Unyielding Quest for Southern Yemeni Independence
Supreme Court Upholds Arbitral Independence, Limiting Judicial Intrusion
Historic First: Israel Recognizes Somaliland's Independence Amid Controversy
India's Silver Strategy: A Call for Industrial Independence