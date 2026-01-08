India and Europe: Building Bridges for Stability

India is forging a stronger bond with Europe to foster stability in the international economy and global politics. This was highlighted by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar following discussions with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot in Paris.

Jaishankar's remarks come amid a complex geopolitical landscape, including New Delhi's strained relations with the US after President Trump's tariff policies. However, Jaishankar emphasized the strategic importance of enhancing ties with Europe, which is seen as a pivotal global player.

India is set to welcome prominent European leaders, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron, to discuss further cooperation. The move signifies a commitment to multi-polarity and stabilizing global politics through collaboration, particularly with France as a longstanding strategic partner.