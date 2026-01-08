A Star-Studded SAG Nomination Unveiling Amid Echoes of Wildfires

Hollywood's Actor Awards, recently renamed from the Screen Actors Guild Awards, announced their nominees on Wednesday, placing a spotlight on films and series that may dominate the upcoming Oscars.

Prominent nominees include political satire 'One Battle After Another' and vampire blues saga 'Sinners.' Both films are contenders for the best movie cast award alongside productions like Shakespearean drama 'Hamnet' and science fiction piece 'Frankenstein.' Leonardo DiCaprio and Michael B. Jordan are among the renowned actors nominated.

The unveiling of the nominations, initially planned for a live announcement, shifted online due to wildfires disrupting Los Angeles. As the industry recalls the impact of these fires a year later, the awards ceremony is set to stream live on Netflix, marking a decentralized approach to Hollywood traditions.