A Son After Ten Daughters: Haryana Couple Defies Odds

A couple from Haryana recently celebrated the birth of their first son after welcoming ten daughters over 19 years of marriage. The rare event has sparked debate on maternal health and the cultural pressure to have male children. Despite the high-risk delivery, both mother and child are in good health, according to Dr. Narveer Sheoran of the Ojas Hospital and Maternity Home in Jind district.

The father, Sanjay Kumar, a laborer by profession, expressed satisfaction over the birth of his eleventh child and emphasized that it was God's will. He remains committed to providing a sound education to his daughters, highlighting that most are attending school, with the eldest in Class 12.

The family's story has gained attention on social media and has reignited discussions around patriarchal values. Sanjay, however, believes that girls are achieving remarkable successes today. The couple's journey also sheds light on Haryana's improving but still concerning sex ratio statistics.

