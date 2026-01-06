Left Menu

A Son After Ten Daughters: Haryana Couple Defies Odds

A couple from Haryana has welcomed their 11th child and first son after 19 years of marriage. The event has raised discussions on maternal health and societal pressures for male offspring. Despite financial constraints, the father remains committed to educating his daughters, highlighting evolving gender perspectives in Indian society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-01-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 18:51 IST
A Son After Ten Daughters: Haryana Couple Defies Odds
A couple from Haryana recently celebrated the birth of their first son after welcoming ten daughters over 19 years of marriage. The rare event has sparked debate on maternal health and the cultural pressure to have male children. Despite the high-risk delivery, both mother and child are in good health, according to Dr. Narveer Sheoran of the Ojas Hospital and Maternity Home in Jind district.

The father, Sanjay Kumar, a laborer by profession, expressed satisfaction over the birth of his eleventh child and emphasized that it was God's will. He remains committed to providing a sound education to his daughters, highlighting that most are attending school, with the eldest in Class 12.

The family's story has gained attention on social media and has reignited discussions around patriarchal values. Sanjay, however, believes that girls are achieving remarkable successes today. The couple's journey also sheds light on Haryana's improving but still concerning sex ratio statistics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

