RBI's Supervisory Data Quality Index Shows Improvement
The Reserve Bank of India's Supervisory Data Quality Index for scheduled commercial banks has improved to 90.7 in September 2025 from 89.9 in the previous quarter. The index assesses data quality based on accuracy, timeliness, and consistency. No bank scored below 80, reflecting overall positive progress.
The Reserve Bank of India announced an increase in the Supervisory Data Quality Index for scheduled commercial banks, recording a score of 90.7 for the September 2025 quarter, up from 89.9 in the prior quarter.
This index serves as a yardstick for evaluating data quality in terms of accuracy, timeliness, and consistency in banks' return submissions, as dictated by the RBI's 2024 guidelines.
The latest assessment showed no banks falling below the 80-score threshold, indicating an overall improvement in adherence to standards.
