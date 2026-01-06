RBI's Supervisory Data Quality Index Shows Improvement

The Reserve Bank of India announced an increase in the Supervisory Data Quality Index for scheduled commercial banks, recording a score of 90.7 for the September 2025 quarter, up from 89.9 in the prior quarter.

This index serves as a yardstick for evaluating data quality in terms of accuracy, timeliness, and consistency in banks' return submissions, as dictated by the RBI's 2024 guidelines.

The latest assessment showed no banks falling below the 80-score threshold, indicating an overall improvement in adherence to standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)