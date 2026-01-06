Market Surge: Healthcare and Tech Stocks Drive Wall Street Gains

Wall Street experienced an upward trend on Tuesday, spearheaded by the healthcare and technology sectors, as investors anticipated the critical jobs report that could influence Federal Reserve policy decisions.

Healthcare stocks were prominent gainers, with Moderna rising 7% following an optimistic revised price target from BofA Global Research. Tech stocks also advanced, highlighted by significant gains in chipmakers like Nvidia.

Investor sentiment remained resilient despite geopolitical tensions, particularly relating to developments in Venezuela. The market eagerly awaits labor market data, considered crucial for gauging future monetary policy by the Federal Reserve.

