Left Menu

Thyssenkrupp's Strategic Sale: Jindal Steel Eyes Major European Expansion

Thyssenkrupp is in advanced talks to sell its steel division to India's Jindal Steel International. The deal, structured in phases, aims to streamline Thyssenkrupp's operations and address its pension liabilities. A phased acquisition would enable Thyssenkrupp to remain involved during restructuring and manage debt obligations efficiently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 06:32 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 06:32 IST
Thyssenkrupp's Strategic Sale: Jindal Steel Eyes Major European Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany's Thyssenkrupp is negotiating a strategic sale of its steel division to India's Jindal Steel International, according to sources. The deal, unfolding in phases, offers Thyssenkrupp a chance to streamline its business operations and address significant pension liabilities tied to its steel sector.

Jindal Steel has been pursuing due diligence since October, eyeing a phased acquisition that could see them first securing a majority 60% stake in Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe (TKSE), with an option to fully acquire the division later. This approach would allow Thyssenkrupp to address financial liabilities flexibly.

The transaction marks Jindal Steel's significant expansion into Europe, building on its earlier acquisition of Czech peer Vitkovice Steel. Negotiations continue amidst Thyssenkrupp's active restructuring efforts, with executives emphasizing the strategic compatibility of Jindal Steel in taking forward TKSE's operations.

TRENDING

1
Thyssenkrupp's Strategic Sale: Jindal Steel Eyes Major European Expansion

Thyssenkrupp's Strategic Sale: Jindal Steel Eyes Major European Expansion

 Global
2
Venezuelan Oil Deal Fuels Tensions After Controversial US Raid

Venezuelan Oil Deal Fuels Tensions After Controversial US Raid

 Venezuela
3
Federal Freeze: States Face Child Care Funding Halt

Federal Freeze: States Face Child Care Funding Halt

 Global
4
U.S. to Oversee Venezuelan Oil Turnover

U.S. to Oversee Venezuelan Oil Turnover

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026