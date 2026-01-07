Trump Takes Bold Steps: U.S. Seizes Venezuelan Oil, Controls Crude Money

Global oil markets reacted on Wednesday to the U.S.'s controversial strategy in Venezuela, as President Donald Trump announced the redirection of Venezuelan oil supplies away from China. The $2 billion deal is part of a broader plan to control Venezuelan resources following the removal of Nicolas Maduro.

In Venezuela, interim President Delcy Rodriguez is balancing a precarious political environment amidst U.S. threats, while global crude prices saw a dip due to potential supply increases. Meanwhile, China's condemnation of the U.S.'s actions underlines broader tensions, with Beijing accusing Washington of violation of international law.

Recent military actions led to the capture of Maduro, as the U.S. negotiates oil export terms. Discussions continue, as Venezuelan opposition figures express cautious support for the U.S. while navigating local political dynamics. International eyes watch as Washington pressures Venezuela's allies, highlighting broader geopolitical shifts.

