Trump Takes Bold Steps: U.S. Seizes Venezuelan Oil, Controls Crude Money

The U.S. has secured a deal to import $2 billion of Venezuelan oil while removing Maduro, prompting global condemnation. Tensions arise as China denounces the U.S.'s actions, suggesting a shift in oil imports. This move intends to revive Venezuela's economy, yet the political future remains uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 17:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global oil markets reacted on Wednesday to the U.S.'s controversial strategy in Venezuela, as President Donald Trump announced the redirection of Venezuelan oil supplies away from China. The $2 billion deal is part of a broader plan to control Venezuelan resources following the removal of Nicolas Maduro.

In Venezuela, interim President Delcy Rodriguez is balancing a precarious political environment amidst U.S. threats, while global crude prices saw a dip due to potential supply increases. Meanwhile, China's condemnation of the U.S.'s actions underlines broader tensions, with Beijing accusing Washington of violation of international law.

Recent military actions led to the capture of Maduro, as the U.S. negotiates oil export terms. Discussions continue, as Venezuelan opposition figures express cautious support for the U.S. while navigating local political dynamics. International eyes watch as Washington pressures Venezuela's allies, highlighting broader geopolitical shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

