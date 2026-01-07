Railways Extend Special Train Services Amidst Modernization Push

In response to high passenger demand, Indian Railways announced an extension for its special train services between SMVT Bengaluru and Bidar, adding 34 trips. Train No. 06539, originally scheduled to run until December 28, 2025, will now operate every Friday and Sunday until February 27, 2026. Simultaneously, Train No. 06540 will continue its journey every Saturday and Monday until February 28, 2026.

Maintaining current conditions, there will be no alterations in the train composition or stop stations, which include Kalaburagi, Shahabad, and Wadi in the Solapur Division. Reservations can be made at all computerized centers, online, and via the UTS app for unreserved seating, while passengers are advised to hold valid tickets to avoid disruptions.

Railways' modernization efforts focus on meeting passenger needs through infrastructure advancements. The record production of General and non-AC coaches aims to enhance comfort and capacity. Upcoming plans for 2025-26 and 2026-27 forecast the production of thousands of new LHB coaches, reinforcing the Railways' commitment to accessible and efficient services.

(With inputs from agencies.)