Bank of Baroda Expands Southern Reach with New Madurai Office

In a strategic push to bolster its footprint in India's southern states, Bank of Baroda inaugurated a new Regional Office in Madurai on Wednesday.

Marked by a formal opening led by the bank's Managing Director and CEO, Dr. Debadatta Chand, the move aligns with a broader strategy to enhance both physical and digital banking infrastructure.

The bank currently operates 56 branches in the Madurai region, 63% of which are situated in rural and semi-urban localities, underscoring its commitment to financial inclusion and sustainable regional growth.