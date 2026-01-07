Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over U.S. Attempt to Seize Venezuela-Linked Oil Tanker

The Russian state broadcaster RT reported that U.S. forces tried to board the Venezuela-linked oil tanker 'Marinera' amid an ongoing attempt to seize it. The U.S. claims it is pursuing the vessel, now flying the Russian flag, under international maritime law and amid geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 07-01-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 18:33 IST
Tensions Rise Over U.S. Attempt to Seize Venezuela-Linked Oil Tanker
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Tensions escalated on Wednesday as the Russian broadcaster RT alleged that U.S. forces were attempting to board the Venezuela-linked oil tanker "Marinera." This assertion follows an image released by RT depicting a helicopter hovering near the vessel. However, Reuters could not promptly verify the validity of the RT report.

A U.S. official indicated earlier that day that the United States had been attempting to seize the oil tanker, which is under U.S. sanctions, after a pursuit lasting more than two weeks across the Atlantic Ocean. RT's coverage cited an unnamed source who alleged that a U.S. coast guard vessel was trailing the tanker, and that a previous seizure attempt had failed due to a storm.

The Russian Foreign Ministry, through state media outlets, asserted that the tanker now sails under the Russian flag in international waters, adhering to international maritime law. Russia has urged Western nations to acknowledge the vessel's navigational rights and adhere to international norms governing freedom of the seas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

