Carney Aims to Revitalize Canada-China Relations

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is scheduled to visit China from January 13 to 17, according to a Wednesday announcement from his office. This visit represents the first time a Canadian prime minister has traveled to China since 2017.

Carney's office disclosed that he agreed to the visit after a discussion with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting in South Korea last October. The visit's primary objective is to diversify Canada's export markets away from its traditional reliance on the United States, especially in light of uncertainties surrounding U.S. trade policies under President Donald Trump.

During his stay in China, Carney aims to elevate discussions concerning trade, energy, agriculture, and international security, as these areas are crucial for Canada's economic interests and strategic global partnerships.