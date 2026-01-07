Wall Street Takes a Breather Amidst New Highs and Awaited Labor Report

Wall Street's major indexes are poised for a subdued start on Wednesday, taking a pause after the S&P 500 and Dow surged to record highs. Investors are eyeing a significant labor market report expected later in the day.

Stocks linked to artificial intelligence had previously fueled the market's upward momentum, particularly benefiting chipmakers and healthcare companies. However, attention now turns to labor data as the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey is awaited.

Amid economic uncertainty following a prolonged U.S. government shutdown, experts like Kim Forrest of Bokeh Capital Partners urge caution. Meanwhile, geopolitical developments and corporate movements continue to influence market dynamics.

