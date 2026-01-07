Left Menu

India's Stock Market Poised for Resurgence Amid Positive Indicators

Morgan Stanley's report forecasts improved returns for India's stock market driven by appealing valuations, macroeconomic support, and policy measures. With India seeing its lowest equity valuations in five years, growth momentum fueled by government interventions and favorable macro conditions are likely to enhance market performance in upcoming months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 16:30 IST
Traders and brokers executing orders in stock market (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's stock market is showing signs of potential recovery, as several key financial markers align favorably, according to a recent report by Morgan Stanley. While the past year recorded unprecedented market underperformance, current valuation metrics suggest that equities stand more attractively compared to short-term interest benchmarks, a phenomenon not witnessed in nearly five years.

The Morgan Stanley analysis underscores a likely uptick in stock returns, supported by improved macroeconomic factors and a favorable growth cycle. Modified earnings yield gap analysis further corroborates the prospect of enhanced risk-reward ratios for investors. The report highlights that various elements like valuations, trailing market delivery, the macroeconomic environment, investor positions, and growth dynamics strongly indicate an optimistic market outlook.

A surge in growth momentum is anticipated, with significant earnings growth aligned with India's accelerating economic cycle. This momentum is expected to be sustained by policy initiatives from the Reserve Bank of India and government interventions, including interest rate and CRR cuts, banking reforms, and enhanced liquidity measures. Front-loaded capital expenditures and GST reductions are also predicted to drive consumer demand and bolster economic activity.

Macroeconomic conditions continue to support equity investments. An upward steepening of the yield curve, improving money supply, nominal growth surpassing interest rates, and an undervalued rupee contribute to a historical pattern favoring strong equity returns. Investor positioning adds to the positive outlook, especially with diminished foreign portfolio investor exposure potentially leading to a 'pain trade' scenario that could elevate the market.

Further contributing to the potential for market re-rating are factors such as reduced dependency on oil, rising export shares, particularly in services, and sustained fiscal consolidation efforts. These elements, coupled with stabilized inflation rates, are expected to result in lower real interest rates and minimized economic volatility going forward. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

