Marginal Gains: Germany’s Greenhouse Gas Reduction in 2025

In 2025, Germany's greenhouse gas emissions saw a modest decrease, with a significant shift towards renewable energy sources like solar power. Despite achieving emission targets, challenges in the building and transport sectors resulted in higher emissions. Nonetheless, solar energy surpassed coal and gas in the energy mix.

Updated: 07-01-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 19:43 IST
Germany witnessed a slight drop in greenhouse gas emissions in 2025, primarily due to record solar power generation, according to Agora Energiewende's annual report released on Wednesday. The nation emitted 640 million metric tons of carbon dioxide, a decrease of just 1.5% from the previous year, raising concerns over its climate goals.

While Germany managed to meet its national emissions target, the reduction was significantly lower than 2024 figures, hampered by lingering issues in decarbonizing buildings and transport. Cold temperatures led to increased use of heating oil and natural gas, raising emissions from buildings by 3.2% and transport by 1.4%.

Despite these challenges, a surge in solar power, accounting for 18% of the electricity mix, prevented a more substantial rise in emissions and energy prices, Agora Energiewende said. With an aim to enhance the renewable energy share, Germany sold more heat pumps than gas heating systems for the first time in 2025.

