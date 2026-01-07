Wall Street Pauses Amid AI Rally and Market Anticipation

In a cautious start to Wednesday's trading, Wall Street's main indexes displayed little movement following an AI-driven rally from the previous session. Investors appeared to be in a wait-and-see mode, eyeing an important labor market report due later in the day.

As trading commenced, the Dow Jones Industrial Average showed a slight increase, gaining 50.6 points or 0.10%, reaching 49,512.72. In contrast, the S&P 500 experienced a marginal drop of 0.3 points, currently trading at 6,945.07.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also saw a minor dip, falling by 2.3 points or 0.01%, and currently stands at 23,544.894. Analysts suggest that investors are exercising caution, awaiting further economic data to guide their next moves.

(With inputs from agencies.)