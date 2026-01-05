Left Menu

Market Surge: Oil Giants Propel S&P 500 and Nasdaq

Futures tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose on Monday, driven by gains in oil stocks after the U.S. captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The market anticipates increased access for American firms to Venezuelan oil. Meanwhile, stocks linked to cryptocurrency and memory chips also saw notable gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 17:19 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 17:19 IST
Market Surge: Oil Giants Propel S&P 500 and Nasdaq
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Futures connected to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq showed a positive trend on Monday, lifted partly by oil companies benefiting from geopolitical developments. The U.S. capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro spurred these gains, with investors speculating on enhanced access to Venezuela's vast oil reserves for American firms.

Despite a U.S. oil embargo on Venezuela remaining, statements from President Donald Trump on potential future actions influenced market dynamics. Oil giants such as Exxon Mobil and Chevron saw significant stock increases, while other energy stocks like SLB, Halliburton, and Conocophillips also experienced boosts despite overall lower oil prices.

In addition to the oil sector, stocks tied to cryptocurrency tracked an upturn, following a rise in Bitcoin's value to a three-week high. Memory chip companies also benefited due to potential price increases from supply shortages. The latest manufacturing activity data, along with upcoming labor statistics, are expected to shape Federal Reserve policy and impact market trends further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tributes to Babuji: Remembering Kalyan Singh's Impact on Uttar Pradesh

Tributes to Babuji: Remembering Kalyan Singh's Impact on Uttar Pradesh

 India
2
Ethiopia Strikes Milestone Bond Restructuring Deal

Ethiopia Strikes Milestone Bond Restructuring Deal

 Global
3
Uttarakhand Forest Land Scandal: Supreme Court Demands Accountability

Uttarakhand Forest Land Scandal: Supreme Court Demands Accountability

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes: Motorcyclist's Fatal Accident in Beed District

Tragedy Strikes: Motorcyclist's Fatal Accident in Beed District

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026