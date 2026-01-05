Market Surge: Oil Giants Propel S&P 500 and Nasdaq

Futures connected to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq showed a positive trend on Monday, lifted partly by oil companies benefiting from geopolitical developments. The U.S. capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro spurred these gains, with investors speculating on enhanced access to Venezuela's vast oil reserves for American firms.

Despite a U.S. oil embargo on Venezuela remaining, statements from President Donald Trump on potential future actions influenced market dynamics. Oil giants such as Exxon Mobil and Chevron saw significant stock increases, while other energy stocks like SLB, Halliburton, and Conocophillips also experienced boosts despite overall lower oil prices.

In addition to the oil sector, stocks tied to cryptocurrency tracked an upturn, following a rise in Bitcoin's value to a three-week high. Memory chip companies also benefited due to potential price increases from supply shortages. The latest manufacturing activity data, along with upcoming labor statistics, are expected to shape Federal Reserve policy and impact market trends further.

