Left Menu

Leadership Shuffle at Aditya Birla Sunlife AMC: A Strategic Realignment

Aditya Birla Sunlife Asset Management Company announced the resignation of its CIO, Mahesh Patil, citing personal reasons. Harish Krishnan will take over as CIO for equity, Kaustubh Gupta for fixed income, and Sunaina da Cunha as Co-CIO Debt. Sneha Suhas appointed CTO amid plans for India's economic reset.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 20:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Aditya Birla Sunlife Asset Management Company has unveiled a significant realignment in its executive leadership as Chief Investment Officer Mahesh Patil resigns, citing personal reasons. This change comes amidst a broader reshuffle within the company's senior management team.

The AMC has promptly appointed Harish Krishnan as the new CIO for equity, succeeding Patil. Additionally, Kaustubh Gupta is set to step into the role of CIO for fixed income, while Sunaina da Cunha will now serve as Co-CIO Debt. In the technology domain, Sneha Suhas has been appointed as the Chief Technology Officer.

Looking ahead, the company shared an optimistic outlook for the coming years, predicting that India will reset and reclaim its economic stature by 2025. The future markets' response is encapsulated in the words 'Reboot, Refresh, Reclaim,' hinting at a new growth trajectory for the nation by 2026.

TRENDING

1
Interpol-Traced Gangster Aman Bhainswal Deported to India

Interpol-Traced Gangster Aman Bhainswal Deported to India

 India
2
Controversial Veil Removal Sparks Debate as Doctor Joins Duty

Controversial Veil Removal Sparks Debate as Doctor Joins Duty

 India
3
India Awaits Budget Session Dates Amid Fiscal Reform Anticipation

India Awaits Budget Session Dates Amid Fiscal Reform Anticipation

 India
4
Govt seeks more details from X, including specific action taken on obscene content linked to Grok AI, steps to prevent it: Sources to PTI.

Govt seeks more details from X, including specific action taken on obscene c...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026