Global Equity Markets Face Uncertainty Amid High-Tech Valuation Concerns
Global equity markets have eased after reaching a record high due to concerns over the valuations of leading technology companies, particularly following Nvidia's quarterly results. Despite achieving substantial revenue forecasts, several technology stocks experienced declines. The situation in the oil market is also closely watched amid ongoing U.S.-Iran nuclear discussions.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite saw declines, while technology and communication services sectors bore the brunt of the downturn. Despite Tesla, Alphabet, and Apple's negative performance, Salesforce bucked the trend with a notable rise post-earnings report. In London, the Stock Exchange Group's shares surged following a significant buyback announcement.
Investors are also keeping a close eye on U.S.-Iran nuclear discussions, affecting oil prices and causing fluctuations in safe-haven assets like treasury bonds and gold. The currency market also reacted, with the dollar strengthening against major counterparts, including the euro and Swiss franc.