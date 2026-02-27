Global Equity Markets Face Uncertainty Amid High-Tech Valuation Concerns

Global equity markets witnessed a slight dip following a record high, as investors expressed concerns about the elevated valuations of major technology companies. This sentiment was exacerbated by Nvidia's quarterly report, which, despite projecting impressive revenue, led to a noticeable slump in tech stocks.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite saw declines, while technology and communication services sectors bore the brunt of the downturn. Despite Tesla, Alphabet, and Apple's negative performance, Salesforce bucked the trend with a notable rise post-earnings report. In London, the Stock Exchange Group's shares surged following a significant buyback announcement.

Investors are also keeping a close eye on U.S.-Iran nuclear discussions, affecting oil prices and causing fluctuations in safe-haven assets like treasury bonds and gold. The currency market also reacted, with the dollar strengthening against major counterparts, including the euro and Swiss franc.