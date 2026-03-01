Middle Eastern Air Travel Chaos: A Turbulent Reality for Global Flights

Global air travel was severely disrupted as airstrikes led to the closure of key Middle Eastern airports, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the world's busiest hubs.

The airspace restrictions followed the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and subsequent retaliatory actions, further complicating airline operations in the region.

Airline schedules were thrown into disarray with flights rerouted or canceled, impacting long-haul routes from Europe to Asia and incurring significant fuel cost increments due to route diversions.

(With inputs from agencies.)