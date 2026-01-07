Madhya Pradesh Government Takes Decisive Action on Indore Water Contamination

State intervention intensified as Indore's Bhagirathpura grapples with a water contamination crisis. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has pledged swift action, holding accountable those responsible, while ensuring continuous monitoring of the improving situation, confirmed Minister Inder Singh Parmar.

Amidst calls from Congress for local MLA and minister Kailash Vijayvargiya's resignation, Parmar defended the minister's active engagement with affected residents. In a decisive move, officials including Indore Municipal Commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav, were removed or suspended following CM Yadav's directives.

Indore Collector Shivam Verma reported a decrease in patients with symptoms like vomiting and diarrhoea due to ongoing surveys. He noted eighty hospital admissions with comprehensive care extended to the afflicted. Additionally, financial aid was promptly distributed, and a senior doctor panel will assess any related deaths.