Russia Demands Humane Treatment for Citizens on Seized Tanker

Russia has officially requested that the United States guarantee humane and decent treatment for its citizens currently aboard a seized oil tanker located in the Atlantic Ocean. The demand was made in a statement released by state news agency TASS.

The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized the urgency of the situation, highlighting the need for the swift return of these individuals to their homeland. Details regarding the conditions faced by the Russian nationals aboard the tanker were not disclosed.

This development underscores ongoing tensions between Russia and the United States, particularly in maritime engagements, as both nations navigate complex diplomatic waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)