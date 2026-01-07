UK-US Collaboration in Bold Atlantic Seizure of Sanctioned Russian Tanker

The United Kingdom has played a pivotal role in aiding the United States in its recent operation to seize a Russian-flagged oil tanker in the North Atlantic, according to the Ministry of Defence's announcement on Wednesday.

The tanker was under the surveillance of a Russian submarine and was pursued across the Atlantic by U.S. forces for over two weeks. This operation forms part of Washington's broader strategy to limit Venezuelan oil exports. The UK provided 'pre-planned operational support' upon request from U.S. authorities, including basing and military assistance.

The operation saw the involvement of a UK military vessel and aerial surveillance by the Royal Air Force. Defence Secretary John Healey highlighted its connection to Russian and Iranian sanctions evasion networks, stating it's integral to global efforts against sanction breaches. The tanker, Bella-1, renamed Marinera, is under U.S. counter-Iran sanctions. All support was in compliance with international law, reflecting the robust UK-US defense partnership.

