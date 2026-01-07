Wells Fargo Predicts Sector-Wide Rally Beyond Mega-Caps in 2026

Analysts at Wells Fargo forecast a potential rally in U.S. equities beyond the traditional mega-cap stocks during the early months of 2026. This prediction is bolstered by the anticipation of larger tax refunds for households and stronger earnings growth from diverse companies.

In a recent note, the brokerage emphasized that stocks in the Russell 3000, particularly those heavily shorted, might outperform as investors seek out undervalued stocks and mitigate bearish investments. Moreover, the prospect of more S&P 500 stocks surpassing their one-year highs could alleviate concentration risks for investors.

The anticipated market expansion marks a departure from the prevailing mega-cap dominance, offering potentially improved sentiment amidst geopolitical tensions and AI valuation skepticism. Sectors such as financials, technology, energy, and materials are poised to lead this advance, with the S&P 500 energy index positioned to benefit significantly from Venezuelan crude imports, following a new deal announced by President Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)