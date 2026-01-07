Left Menu

Delhi High Court Orders MCD Survey on Illegal Constructions Near Jama Masjid

The Delhi High Court has instructed the MCD to survey constructions near Jama Masjid, addressing local residents' allegations of illegal encroachments affecting heritage sites. The court mandates action against unauthorized structures and commercial activities within two months if violations are confirmed through the survey.

Updated: 07-01-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 22:23 IST

Delhi High Court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a significant move addressing public concerns, the Delhi High Court has ordered the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to undertake a detailed survey of constructions in and around the Jama Masjid area. This decision follows a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by local residents citing rampant illegal encroachments affecting public spaces and the historical character of the site.

The Division Bench, led by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, emphasized the need for the MCD to act on survey findings within two months, targeting unauthorized constructions and illegal commercial activities. The Bench noted that failure to adhere to civic and heritage conservation laws warranted immediate judicial intervention.

The PIL described unchecked illegal constructions, unauthorized parking operations, and commercial undertakings encroaching on public parks and open spaces near Jama Masjid. Advocate Hemant Chaudhary, representing the petitioners, argued that previous complaints had been ignored, necessitating the court's involvement to protect the heritage site and public grounds. The court's directive underscores a commitment to uphold legal and heritage protection norms.

