Trump Administration Unveils New Dietary Guidelines: Prioritize Protein, Cut Sugar

The Trump administration has announced updated dietary guidelines that advocate for increased protein intake and reduced sugar consumption. The guidelines discourage highly processed foods and support whole nutrient-dense foods as a path to better health and cost savings in healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 22:32 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 22:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move aimed at improving public health, the Trump administration revealed new dietary guidelines prioritizing protein intake and curbing sugar consumption. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., backed by the MAHA initiative, emphasized avoiding highly processed foods to combat chronic diseases.

Despite some continuity, such as limiting saturated fat intake, the updated guidelines highlight an increased daily protein recommendation—1.2 to 1.6 grams per kilogram of body weight. Full-fat dairy consumption is now encouraged, countering previous low-fat advice. Alcohol guidelines have also shifted to suggest reduced consumption for health benefits.

With implications for federal nutrition programs and school meals affecting 30 million children, the guidelines face criticism for industry influence. Reforms aim to foster transparency in future updates. The AMA supports the focus on reducing processed foods and sugar, addressing the rise in chronic health conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

