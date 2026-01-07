Trump Administration Unveils New Dietary Guidelines: Prioritize Protein, Cut Sugar

In a move aimed at improving public health, the Trump administration revealed new dietary guidelines prioritizing protein intake and curbing sugar consumption. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., backed by the MAHA initiative, emphasized avoiding highly processed foods to combat chronic diseases.

Despite some continuity, such as limiting saturated fat intake, the updated guidelines highlight an increased daily protein recommendation—1.2 to 1.6 grams per kilogram of body weight. Full-fat dairy consumption is now encouraged, countering previous low-fat advice. Alcohol guidelines have also shifted to suggest reduced consumption for health benefits.

With implications for federal nutrition programs and school meals affecting 30 million children, the guidelines face criticism for industry influence. Reforms aim to foster transparency in future updates. The AMA supports the focus on reducing processed foods and sugar, addressing the rise in chronic health conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)