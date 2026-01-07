U.S. Moves to Control Venezuelan Oil Sales Amid Rising Tensions
The U.S. has started marketing Venezuelan oil, with proceeds going to U.S.-controlled accounts. This follows the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and continues the U.S. blockade of vessels under sanctions. The move aims to control oil flows in the Americas and pressure Venezuela's government.
The United States has initiated the sale of Venezuelan oil, directing all proceeds to U.S.-controlled bank accounts, the Department of Energy announced on Wednesday. This strategic move marks an escalation in economic pressure on Venezuela, following the capture of President Nicolas Maduro.
In a statement, the Department of Energy revealed collaborations with major commodity marketers and financial institutions to facilitate these oil sales. The U.S.'s actions extend the blockade against vessels linked to the South American nation and aim to pressure Venezuela's standing in the OPEC oil group.
President Donald Trump declared the intention to refine and sell 50 million barrels of crude oil from Venezuela, further tightening control. An empty Russian-flagged tanker associated with Venezuelan interests was seized in the Atlantic, underscoring the U.S. strategy to manipulate regional oil dynamics and pressure Venezuela's socialist governance toward alliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
