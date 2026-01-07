U.S. Moves to Control Venezuelan Oil Sales Amid Rising Tensions

The United States has initiated the sale of Venezuelan oil, directing all proceeds to U.S.-controlled bank accounts, the Department of Energy announced on Wednesday. This strategic move marks an escalation in economic pressure on Venezuela, following the capture of President Nicolas Maduro.

In a statement, the Department of Energy revealed collaborations with major commodity marketers and financial institutions to facilitate these oil sales. The U.S.'s actions extend the blockade against vessels linked to the South American nation and aim to pressure Venezuela's standing in the OPEC oil group.

President Donald Trump declared the intention to refine and sell 50 million barrels of crude oil from Venezuela, further tightening control. An empty Russian-flagged tanker associated with Venezuelan interests was seized in the Atlantic, underscoring the U.S. strategy to manipulate regional oil dynamics and pressure Venezuela's socialist governance toward alliance.

