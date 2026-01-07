Left Menu

U.S. Moves to Control Venezuelan Oil Sales Amid Rising Tensions

The U.S. has started marketing Venezuelan oil, with proceeds going to U.S.-controlled accounts. This follows the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and continues the U.S. blockade of vessels under sanctions. The move aims to control oil flows in the Americas and pressure Venezuela's government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 23:12 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 23:12 IST
U.S. Moves to Control Venezuelan Oil Sales Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has initiated the sale of Venezuelan oil, directing all proceeds to U.S.-controlled bank accounts, the Department of Energy announced on Wednesday. This strategic move marks an escalation in economic pressure on Venezuela, following the capture of President Nicolas Maduro.

In a statement, the Department of Energy revealed collaborations with major commodity marketers and financial institutions to facilitate these oil sales. The U.S.'s actions extend the blockade against vessels linked to the South American nation and aim to pressure Venezuela's standing in the OPEC oil group.

President Donald Trump declared the intention to refine and sell 50 million barrels of crude oil from Venezuela, further tightening control. An empty Russian-flagged tanker associated with Venezuelan interests was seized in the Atlantic, underscoring the U.S. strategy to manipulate regional oil dynamics and pressure Venezuela's socialist governance toward alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana's Bold Economic Vision: Pre-Budget Strategies for Industrial Growth

Haryana's Bold Economic Vision: Pre-Budget Strategies for Industrial Growth

 India
2
Four killed, 6 injured in road accident in Maharashtra's Nashik district: Police.

Four killed, 6 injured in road accident in Maharashtra's Nashik district: Po...

 India
3
Trump's Greenland Gambit: A Bold Arctic Ambition

Trump's Greenland Gambit: A Bold Arctic Ambition

 Global
4
Assembly Fallout: Controversy Over Comments on Sikh Guru

Assembly Fallout: Controversy Over Comments on Sikh Guru

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026