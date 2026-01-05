Left Menu

China's Involvement in Reviving Venezuela's Oil Sector Amid U.S. Sanctions

China, a major player in Venezuela's oil industry, continues its investment amidst U.S. sanctions aimed at reinvigorating production. Despite a production collapse from 3.5 million bpd in the 1990s to 1.1 million bpd, China remains a key buyer and investor, with engagements from major firms like CNPC, Sinopec, and more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 18:51 IST
China's Involvement in Reviving Venezuela's Oil Sector Amid U.S. Sanctions

China continues to play a pivotal role in Venezuela's embattled oil sector, even as the U.S. tries to rejuvenate it after President Nicolas Maduro's removal. Mismanagement, lack of investment, and U.S. sanctions saw production slip from 3.5 million to 1.1 million barrels per day last year.

Despite these challenges, Chinese firms persist. Small independent refiners, or "teapots," remain primary buyers of Venezuela's discounted crude, while large state-owned enterprises like CNPC and Sinopec sustain investment in the sector. Analysts estimate Venezuela owes China over $10 billion.

Private companies are not left out. Firms like China Concord Resources and Kerui Petroleum are also involved, with plans to significantly boost oil production. However, the full effect of these investments is unclear due to active sanctions and unresponsive agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Novo Nordisk Unveils Wegovy Pill in Competitive U.S. Market

Novo Nordisk Unveils Wegovy Pill in Competitive U.S. Market

 Global
2
Supreme Court Stalls DDA's Tree Felling Request for Delhi Ridge

Supreme Court Stalls DDA's Tree Felling Request for Delhi Ridge

 India
3
Bitter Battle Intensifies Over West Bengal's Electoral Roll Revision

Bitter Battle Intensifies Over West Bengal's Electoral Roll Revision

 India
4
Empowering Futures: Tamil Nadu's Laptop Initiative for Students

Empowering Futures: Tamil Nadu's Laptop Initiative for Students

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026