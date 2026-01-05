Venezuelan Tankers Defy U.S. Sanctions in Stealth Mode

In a bold move against U.S. sanctions, approximately twelve tankers filled with Venezuelan crude and fuel have clandestinely left the country's waters using stealth mode. This breach of sanctions comes amidst heightened tensions following the capture of former President Nicolas Maduro, TankerTrackers.com revealed.

These vessels, all currently under U.S. sanctions, have managed to navigate international waters undetected, signaling a significant shift in the ongoing pressure from global powers. This maneuver challenges the blockade that has been tightly enforced by the United States.

In addition, a separate fleet under similar sanctions recently exited Venezuela after completing domestic deliveries or discharging imports, further complicating the geopolitical landscape surrounding Venezuelan oil exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)