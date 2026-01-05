Venezuela Faces Crude Reality as Oil Blockade Bites

Amidst a U.S. oil blockade, Venezuela's state-run company, PDVSA, is slashing its crude production due to dwindling storage capacity. The blockade has brought oil exports to a standstill, compounding the challenges faced by an interim government already under the threat of further U.S. military action.

Following the detention of President Nicolas Maduro by U.S. forces, President Donald Trump announced an 'oil embargo' on Venezuela, intensifying the political crisis. PDVSA, grappling with a diluent shortage, seeks production cuts at joint ventures with corporations like Chevron and China National Petroleum Corporation.

Despite not being directly targeted by U.S. strikes, PDVSA faces operational challenges, including recovering from a recent cyberattack. The company struggles to sustain operations under U.S. pressure, with crude cutbacks forecasted to impact refining and domestic fuel supply, a blow to the interim government.