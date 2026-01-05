Left Menu

Venezuela Faces Crude Reality as Oil Blockade Bites

Venezuela's state-run oil company, PDVSA, is compelled to reduce crude production due to storage limitations amid a U.S. oil blockade. The blockade has halted exports, putting additional strain on the interim government led by Delcy Rodriguez, following the capture of President Nicolas Maduro by U.S. forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 03:15 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 03:15 IST
Venezuela Faces Crude Reality as Oil Blockade Bites
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amidst a U.S. oil blockade, Venezuela's state-run company, PDVSA, is slashing its crude production due to dwindling storage capacity. The blockade has brought oil exports to a standstill, compounding the challenges faced by an interim government already under the threat of further U.S. military action.

Following the detention of President Nicolas Maduro by U.S. forces, President Donald Trump announced an 'oil embargo' on Venezuela, intensifying the political crisis. PDVSA, grappling with a diluent shortage, seeks production cuts at joint ventures with corporations like Chevron and China National Petroleum Corporation.

Despite not being directly targeted by U.S. strikes, PDVSA faces operational challenges, including recovering from a recent cyberattack. The company struggles to sustain operations under U.S. pressure, with crude cutbacks forecasted to impact refining and domestic fuel supply, a blow to the interim government.

TRENDING

1
North Korea Tests Hypersonic Missiles Amid Global Tensions

North Korea Tests Hypersonic Missiles Amid Global Tensions

 Global
2
Djokovic Steps Away from PTPA: Champion Prioritizes Family & Tennis

Djokovic Steps Away from PTPA: Champion Prioritizes Family & Tennis

 Global
3
Venezuela's Crossroads: After Maduro's Capture, Uncertainty Looms

Venezuela's Crossroads: After Maduro's Capture, Uncertainty Looms

 Venezuela
4
Ukrainian Drone Attack Ignites Fire in Russian Industrial Zone

Ukrainian Drone Attack Ignites Fire in Russian Industrial Zone

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026