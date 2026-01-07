High Court Upholds Free Speech: Bail Granted in Sedition Case

In a significant ruling, the Himachal Pradesh High Court on Wednesday granted regular bail to Abhishek Singh Bhardwaj, charged with sedition under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly sharing anti-national content on social media.

The court, led by Justice Rakesh Kainthla, clarified that mere criticism of hostilities between India and Pakistan or a desire for peace does not qualify as sedition. The lack of recovery of any prohibited weapon and the absence of intent to incite violence or public disorder played a crucial role in the decision.

Justice Kainthla underscored that the sedition law is applicable only when speech significantly incites violence or disrupts public order. The High Court reinforced this stance by referencing landmark Supreme Court judgments. With the charge sheet filed, the court determined that Bhardwaj's continued detention was unproductive, allowing bail on a Rs 50,000 bond with conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)