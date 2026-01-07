Left Menu

High Court Upholds Free Speech: Bail Granted in Sedition Case

Himachal Pradesh High Court granted bail to Abhishek Singh Bhardwaj, accused of sedition for social media content. Justice Kainthla ruled that criticism of India-Pakistan hostilities isn't sedition. No weapons were found, nor did the posts incite violence. Bail was set with conditions, pending trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 23:18 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 23:18 IST
High Court Upholds Free Speech: Bail Granted in Sedition Case
Himachal Pradesh High Court. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, the Himachal Pradesh High Court on Wednesday granted regular bail to Abhishek Singh Bhardwaj, charged with sedition under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly sharing anti-national content on social media.

The court, led by Justice Rakesh Kainthla, clarified that mere criticism of hostilities between India and Pakistan or a desire for peace does not qualify as sedition. The lack of recovery of any prohibited weapon and the absence of intent to incite violence or public disorder played a crucial role in the decision.

Justice Kainthla underscored that the sedition law is applicable only when speech significantly incites violence or disrupts public order. The High Court reinforced this stance by referencing landmark Supreme Court judgments. With the charge sheet filed, the court determined that Bhardwaj's continued detention was unproductive, allowing bail on a Rs 50,000 bond with conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana's Bold Economic Vision: Pre-Budget Strategies for Industrial Growth

Haryana's Bold Economic Vision: Pre-Budget Strategies for Industrial Growth

 India
2
Four killed, 6 injured in road accident in Maharashtra's Nashik district: Police.

Four killed, 6 injured in road accident in Maharashtra's Nashik district: Po...

 India
3
Trump's Greenland Gambit: A Bold Arctic Ambition

Trump's Greenland Gambit: A Bold Arctic Ambition

 Global
4
Assembly Fallout: Controversy Over Comments on Sikh Guru

Assembly Fallout: Controversy Over Comments on Sikh Guru

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026