Tripura Tops Nation in Development: CM Saha Urges Swift Progress

Tripura's ascendancy to the pinnacle of national development rankings has been met with a call for urgency from Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha. On Wednesday, he announced the state's top ranking but insisted that all projects must be completed within the set timelines.

During a high-level meeting at the Secretariat Conference Hall, Dr. Saha emphasized setting specific deadlines for developing infrastructure, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant India. He highlighted the importance of involving expatriates in these efforts to foster industrial investment.

The meeting also featured discussions with Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, finance and urban development officials, reviewing the progress of various departmental projects. Both the Director General of Police Anurag and the Chief Minister's Secretary Dr. PK Chakraborty were in attendance to contribute insights and generate strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)