Tripura Tops Nation in Development: CM Saha Urges Swift Progress

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha announced that the state leads the nation in developmental progress, urging timely completion of projects. Emphasizing infrastructure growth to support Prime Minister Modi's vision, Saha highlights involving expatriates for industrial investment. A high-level meeting discussed strategies and reviewed departmental progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 23:52 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 23:52 IST
Tripura Tops Nation in Development: CM Saha Urges Swift Progress
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Tripura's ascendancy to the pinnacle of national development rankings has been met with a call for urgency from Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha. On Wednesday, he announced the state's top ranking but insisted that all projects must be completed within the set timelines.

During a high-level meeting at the Secretariat Conference Hall, Dr. Saha emphasized setting specific deadlines for developing infrastructure, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant India. He highlighted the importance of involving expatriates in these efforts to foster industrial investment.

The meeting also featured discussions with Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, finance and urban development officials, reviewing the progress of various departmental projects. Both the Director General of Police Anurag and the Chief Minister's Secretary Dr. PK Chakraborty were in attendance to contribute insights and generate strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

